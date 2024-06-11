Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren talks domed lakefront stadium plans at Union Club

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren was the guest of honor at the Union Club of Chicago, where he fielded question about the team's continued "focus on" the city and plans for a new domed stadium.

Meanwhile local leaders representing other suitors were in attendance with their own agendas.

"For Chicago to have never hosted a Super Bowl, a final four, a college football playoff, these mega events, we're losing out," Warren said.

Warren spoke in front of a packed room, acknowledging the topic at the forefront of any discussion of the Bears: the future of a new stadium.

"I'd ask you to raise your hand if you remember the last time that a privately owned company committed to $2 billion in the city of Chicago?" he said.

Warren stood by the team's proposal to contribute $2.3 billion to the proposed domed lakefront stadium, but the Bears still likely need billions more in public funding. State lawmakers never took up the issue before adjourning the latest legislative session.

In the meantime, NFL owners are considering new rules to allow for private investors to buy into franchises, giving majority owners more cash on hand for projects like a new stadium.

"That's not something that's on the table. This family has owned this team for almost 105 years. That's the focus," Warren said.

And while he said the Bears' attention remains on Chicago and the lakefront, other suitors like Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin are still making calls.

"I asked him that same question you asked me, you know, early on. Are you talking to Aurora just to put yourself in better position with Arlington Heights or Chicago? He says listen, I wouldn't be wasting your time or mine if this wasn't a possibility," Irvin said.

As for the Bears' possible future at their 326 acre plot of land at Arlington Park, Warren said, "As of today we're the largest landowner and really the stadium takes so much energy my focus has been on Chicago at this point in time."

Warren did not appear to show any frustration with how the Bears' proposal was received by state leaders, only saying that he talks every day with elected officials and even had meetings about the proposed stadium this morning before today's event.