New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson formally introduced at Halas Hall

There was a Chicago Bears press conference Wed., and the NFL team's new football coach Ben Johnson, the former Lions OC, was introduced at Halas Hall.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears' new head coach got a formal introduction Wednesday in a packed Halas Hall.

There's a lot of excitement in Chicago, and nearly every national sports analyst and insider is praising the Bears for this hire.

Ben Johnson was donning a big smile and a Bears-colored suit and tie Wednesday.

He spoke highly of his time with the Detroit Lions and turning that program around.

He said it'll be a challenge in Chicago.

But, Johnson knows the division well coming from Detroit, where he was the offensive coordinator for three seasons.

Known for his innovative play-calling, he coached the Lions to the second-best overall offense, and the top-scoring team this year.

Johnson said the Bears' roster is already stacked with talent, and he can't wait to get going.

"Get comfortable being uncomfortable: To reach your potential is to be pushed and to be challenged. We are going to push, and we are going to challenge, high level of support, as well," Johnson said.

Some fans have been a little trepidatious about his inexperience as a head coach.

Johnson is just 38 years old.

But some say his youth could actually help with the Bears' young quarterback.