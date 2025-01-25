24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

City of Chicago to begin clearing out Gompers Park encampment next month

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 25, 2025 1:32AM
City to begin clearing out NW Side encampment next month
The city of Chicago will clear out the Gompers Park encampment Feb. 24 and find housing for those experiencing homelessness, Ald. Nugent said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A homeless encampment is set to be removed on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Residents around Gompers Park have been demanding city officials clear out the encampment of unhoused people and find housing for them.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Alderperson Samantha Nugent said Friday the move out will begin February 24.

The city said it will provide available housing and resources to those currently living there.

The community has been calling for the encampment to be cleared out due to visible drug use and contaminated water at the park.

READ MORE | Residents pack meeting on Gompers Park encampment, demand city clear it and finding housing

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW