City of Chicago to begin clearing out Gompers Park encampment next month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A homeless encampment is set to be removed on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Residents around Gompers Park have been demanding city officials clear out the encampment of unhoused people and find housing for them.

Alderperson Samantha Nugent said Friday the move out will begin February 24.

The city said it will provide available housing and resources to those currently living there.

The community has been calling for the encampment to be cleared out due to visible drug use and contaminated water at the park.

