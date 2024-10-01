Residents around Gompers Park demand city get unhoused encampment out

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents around Gompers Park on the city's Far Northwest Side are demanding officials find help and housing so they can clear an encampment of unhoused people in the park.

Neighbors say they've been raising concerns for months after a surge of people experiencing homelessness started camping in the park.

"We had a wetland that has beautiful birds that come to it. That is all going away," said Gail Beitez of the Restore Gompers Park Coalition.

"We have over 450 signatures on our petition," said Lisa Stringer, Restore Gompers Park Coalition. "We went door-to-door. We met people in the park. It is our neighbors that have banded together to sign this to say we need an A.M.E. now. These people need city services."

Members of the Restore Gompers Park Coalition said there is visible drug use and contamination of the park's bodies of waters, keeping neighbors out.

"It's a deplorable living situation. There's no running water, restrooms. They're washing their clothes and themselves in the river, in the lagoon, in the wetland," Beitez said.

Ald. Samantha Nugent, who represents the 39th Ward, has been a proponent for the group's efforts. The neighbors who signed the petition will also speak out at a Monday evening meeting where the city's Chief Homelessness Officer Sendy Soto is scheduled to be in attendance.

"They're going to continue to hear from us. The community is not going to sit on this. We need for these people to live in some dignity. They need to have housing. Winter's coming," Beitez said.

That began at 7 p.m. at a nearby church on Pulaski.

