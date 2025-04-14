Benefit concert for Ukraine held in Chicago's Ukrainian Village

A Chicago benefit concert for Ukraine was held Sunday at the Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a powerful show of support for Ukraine in the Chicago area this weekend. Crowds packed Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for a concert.

Now, more than three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, the message in the music was "we haven't forgotten."

On Palm Sunday, a combination of musicians representing the Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra, Ukraine and others played a powerful performance in Chicago's Ukrainian Village.

The concert came just hours after Russia's deadly missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

"We want people to understand and not to forget that there's still a full-scale war out there, and we need to provide any help we can to Ukraine," said Vera Eliashevsky with the Kyiv Committee of Chicago Sister Cites International.

The concert was hosted by the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art in partnership with the Kyiv Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International, commemorating Ukraine's fight for freedom.

"I've been to Ukraine five times since the beginning of the war. I've seen the devastation of the war on people, particularly the soldiers," said Dr. Chandra Hassan, UIC associate professor in general surgery. "We need to keep this awareness of people suffering that's going on for so many years now, and we need to bring an end to these violations of human rights that's been based upon Ukrainian people."

The money raised by the concert benefits two group, the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America and Revived Soldiers Ukraine, which helps seriously wounded soldiers in their rehabilitation.

"We accept about 45 wounded servicemen a day for rehabilitation," said Iryna Discipio, founder and president of Revived Soldiers Ukraine. "We try to return as many soldiers to the front line as possible, because we don't have many specialists left in Ukraine, as you probably imagine in this massacre."

As the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year, and the country marks 12 years since Russia took Crimea, supporters want people to know there's work left to be done.

"Every person counts. Every minute counts. Every work counts," concert attendee Myroslava Andrushkiv said. "Doesn't matter what it is, if it's music, is it just, just money, whatever we can do, help each other."

There were Ukrainian servicemen in attendance at the concert, with some of them receiving treatment in Chicago as they recover from injuries sustained overseas defending their country.