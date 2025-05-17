Fans dress up western for night 2 of Beyoncé concert at Soldier Field

Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on Saturday and Sunday.

Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on Saturday and Sunday.

Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on Saturday and Sunday.

Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on Saturday and Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans went all out on their outfits to watch Beyoncé take the stage in Chicago on Saturday.

Hundreds rushed into Soldier Field for the second night of the "COWBOY CARTER" tour.

On the first night of the tour, severe weather delayed the start of Bey's concert.

For this tour, it's all about western gear. Many showing up in cowboy hats and cowboy boots.

And the "Beyhive" did not disappoint.

"We're actually recreating the iconic Beyoncé looks," Deantha McKoy of Miami said. "So, I'm wearing an outfit that she wore during "Renaissance" tour, Roberto Cavalli. Call me!"

"Listen, you cannot do cowgirl without giving homage to the queen," Heather Boatwright-Mims from Savannah, Georgia said. "I even have Beyoncé on my back. Yes, I'm so ready to have a good time!"

"Beyoncé said it herself, 'Give you high fashion with a simple white tee.' That's all you need," Claudio Trillo from Miami said. "As long as you love the music, because it's about the music. We just take it up a notch because we like having fun with it."

Concert is expected to start at 7 p.m. Her three-night stop here in Chicago ends Sunday night.

