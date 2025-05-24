Chicago bikers receive holy blessing ahead of riding season

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Chicago-area motorcyclists rode their bikes to Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine in Merrillville, Indiana, for a special bike blessing and to ensure safety ahead of this year's riding season.

"We ride with a blessing," said Father Maciej Galle, pastor of St. Priscilla Catholic Church and chaplain of the Chicago Polish Biker Clubs. Father Galle is also an active biker and often rides with various local biker clubs.

Father Galle joined Father Mikolaj Markiewicz, superior of Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine, to conduct the Mass and sprinkle holy water on the leather-clad Catholics who fill the church.

"That doesn't mean an accident is not going to happen, but that we feel much, much more safer," said Jacek Kawczynski, president of Rajd Katynski.

Kawczynski began the event in Poland before relocating to Chicago.

Kawczynski continues, "We also try to change the image of the bikers. From the movies, you think Hell's Angels or outlaws, but they are so many good people, great people, wonderful people."

"We just don't want to ride our bikes, but we want to be the apostles of Christ, you know, while riding the bikes," said Father Galle.

The annual celebration takes place on the first Sunday of May, rain or shine.