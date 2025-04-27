Our Chicago: Successes and challenges for local independent bookstores

CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to the American Booksellers Association, there are an estimated 2,500 independent bookstores across the United States.

The number has grown in recent years. The association saw its membership increase by 11% in 2023.

Here in the Chicago area, there are many independent bookstores where you can browse and buy a new favorite read.

As an increasing number of people pick up physical paper books rather than digital versions, the popularity of smaller, independent bookstores has also increased.

Becky Anderson is the owner of Anderson Bookshop in Naperville.

She told Tanja Babich on ABC7's "Our Chicago" that the personal touch makes them successful.

"It's the people and the booksellers and making sure that everyone who walks in our doors finds that right book, no matter what their age, their interest, or their background," said Anderson.

She says it's all about making their space safe and comfortable and, "you cannot replicate that in a chain, and of course, you can't replicate that online."

Being independent also allows bookstores to more easily achieve certain missions for book buyers and employees.

Danielle Moore is the founder and creative director of Semicolon Books in West Town. They operate with a nonprofit model.

"We are more concerned with increasing literacy rates and selling books per say," said Moore.

That model helps them do that community work and get support from the community to stay open.

Meanwhile, Pilsen Community Books is a co-op. It's a model where all workers have an ownership stake. That has allowed for everyone to earn a living wage and have health insurance.