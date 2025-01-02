Thieves steal cash registers in Bronzeville cafe break-in: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a break-in and burglary that took place at a South Side cafe early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said two or three male suspects broke the front glass door and window at the Ain't She Sweet Café, located in the 500-block of East 43rd Street in Bronzeville, about 4:50 a.m.

The suspects then went inside and stole cash registers before taking off, Chicago police said.

No one was in custody later Thursday.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Broken glass was seen outside the café early Thursday morning.

