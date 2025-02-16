Woman seriously injured after car crashes into Lake Michigan near Grant Park, CFD says

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 16, 2025 3:54AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into the water in Lake Michigan downtown Saturday, Chicago fire officials said.

The crash happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the lakefront trail near East Balbo Drive in Grant Park.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, managed to get out of the vehicle and the water, and she was taken to hospital in serious condition, CFD said. Her age was not yet known.

First responders could be seen working near the scene of the crash, where a car was partially submerged in the water near the edge of the lake.

CFD divers searched the water for additional passengers, but did not find anyone. It was not yet known if anyone else was in the vehicle as the time of the crash.

It was not yet known how exactly the vehicle got into the lake. Chicago police are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

