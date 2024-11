Holiday favorite 'A Christmas Carol' returns to Goodman Theatre

The beautiful Chicago tradition returns to the stage on November 16.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's favorite holiday tradition is back at the Goodman Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now for the 47th annual production of the iconic tale "A Christmas Carol."

A Christmas Carol runs November 16 through December 30. Visit the website for performance dates and times.

Children under 5 are not permitted in the theater.

Learn more about this year's production, here.