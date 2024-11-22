24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
111th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony happening downtown Friday night

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 22, 2024 12:12PM
The Chicago Christmas tree, which was donated by a Logan Square family, will be illuminated near Michigan Avenue and Washington Street Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city's 111th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is Friday night.

The tree, which was donated by a Logan Square family and placed in the park earlier this month, will be illuminated Friday evening near Michigan Avenue and Washington Street next to the Chicago Cultural Center.

The tree is a 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, and the fun will get underway at 6 p.m.

A fireworks show will follow the tree lighting.

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Friday:

  • Washington St. from Wabash to Michigan Ave.
  • Madison from Wabash to Michigan Ave.
  • Michigan Ave. from Randolph to Monroe
  • Garland from Randolph to Monroe

