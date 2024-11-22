111th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony happening downtown Friday night

The Chicago Christmas tree, which was donated by a Logan Square family, will be illuminated near Michigan Avenue and Washington Street Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city's 111th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is Friday night.

The tree, which was donated by a Logan Square family and placed in the park earlier this month, will be illuminated Friday evening near Michigan Avenue and Washington Street next to the Chicago Cultural Center.

The tree is a 53-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, and the fun will get underway at 6 p.m.

A fireworks show will follow the tree lighting.

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Friday:

