Christkindlmarket reveals 2024 mugs and merch collection | See photos

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Christkindlmarket announced its highly anticipated 2024 souvenir collection on Thursday.
By popular demand, the iconic boot-shaped mug is making a comeback. The last time crowds were able to purchase the $9 mug was in 2019.
Festival organizers also unveiled a nutcracker mug, which ties in with nutcracker-themed scavenger hunt at the Christkindlmarket Aurora.
For the second year, a new beer stein design was unveiled. For $20, holiday lovers can purchase the stein filled with imported German beer.
This year's glass ornament is shaped like a boot with hand-painted holiday characters. It costs $43.99 plus tax.
The 2024 Christkindlemarket's gift boxes will be available online starting at $109. The box includes two boot mugs and some German treats.
The items will be available at the Christkindlmarket Chicago and Christkindlmarket Aurora beginning November 22.
