WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Christkindlmarket reveals 2024 mugs and merch collection | See photos

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 26, 2024 2:47PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Christkindlmarket announced its highly anticipated 2024 souvenir collection on Thursday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

By popular demand, the iconic boot-shaped mug is making a comeback. The last time crowds were able to purchase the $9 mug was in 2019.

Festival organizers also unveiled a nutcracker mug, which ties in with nutcracker-themed scavenger hunt at the Christkindlmarket Aurora.

For the second year, a new beer stein design was unveiled. For $20, holiday lovers can purchase the stein filled with imported German beer.

This year's glass ornament is shaped like a boot with hand-painted holiday characters. It costs $43.99 plus tax.

The 2024 Christkindlemarket's gift boxes will be available online starting at $109. The box includes two boot mugs and some German treats.

The items will be available at the Christkindlmarket Chicago and Christkindlmarket Aurora beginning November 22.

READ ALSO | Christkindlmarket will not return to Wrigleyville this year

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW