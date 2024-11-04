Chicago's official Christmas tree arriving to Millennium Park on Monday

Chicago has chosen a spruce from Logan Square as its official Christmas tree to light up Millennium Park later this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has wasted no time in finding the perfect tree to go up in Millennium Park for the holiday season.

This year's tree is coming from Logan Square, donated by the Holden family, and its roots dig deep into this community.

The tree will arrive in the park on Monday, where it will be decorated and serve as the city's 111th official Christmas Tree.

It will be set up in Millennium Park near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

The tree will be lit up on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. and will remain illuminated through Jan. 8.

