Chicago City Council approves Michael McMurray as new aviation commissioner

The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday to approve Michael McMurray as the city's new aviation commissioner to replace Jamie Rhee.

The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday to approve Michael McMurray as the city's new aviation commissioner to replace Jamie Rhee.

The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday to approve Michael McMurray as the city's new aviation commissioner to replace Jamie Rhee.

The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday to approve Michael McMurray as the city's new aviation commissioner to replace Jamie Rhee.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council has voted to approve the appointment of Michael McMurray as the city's new aviation commissioner.

McMurray is an attorney and former construction executive.

He will take over for Jamie Rhee, who retired this year after over 6 years on the job.

READ MORE | Chicago City Hall departures raise questions on Johnson administration: 'The problem is the mayor'

Also on Wednesday, City Council deferred a vote on a so-called "snap curfew" for young people to their next meeting.

READ MORE | Chicago City Hall departures raise questions on Johnson administration: 'The problem is the mayor'