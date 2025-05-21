24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago City Council approves Michael McMurray as new aviation commissioner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 21, 2025 9:38PM
Chicago City Council approves new aviation commissioner
The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday to approve Michael McMurray as the city's new aviation commissioner to replace Jamie Rhee.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council has voted to approve the appointment of Michael McMurray as the city's new aviation commissioner.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

McMurray is an attorney and former construction executive.

He will take over for Jamie Rhee, who retired this year after over 6 years on the job.

READ MORE | Chicago City Hall departures raise questions on Johnson administration: 'The problem is the mayor'

Also on Wednesday, City Council deferred a vote on a so-called "snap curfew" for young people to their next meeting.

READ MORE | Chicago City Hall departures raise questions on Johnson administration: 'The problem is the mayor'

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW