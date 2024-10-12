Community rallies for SW Side building to become CPD station, not storage facility as mayor proposed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The feud continues between city officials and a coalition of community and local leaders over turning a vacant National Guard armory on the Southwest Side into a Chicago police station.

"We want to be safe in our neighborhood," Illinois Rep. Angie Guerrero-Cuellar said. "We want to be... that's what it is."

On Saturday, proponents of the plan held a rally to show support for the facility, located in the 5400 block of West 63rd Street, pushing for a police district.

The state's agreement to give the building to the city for $1 was a part of legislation that stipulates the building is to be used for a police station, but the city's pushing back on that.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is supporting an ordinance that would require the building be used as a storage and maintenance facility for police vehicles and aircraft.

Attorneys for the city said the armory cannot be used as a police station because of Air Traffic Safety rules. The building is located next to a runway at Midway Airport and is in a runway protection zone.

The proposed site for the new police station is located in part of CPD's 8th District. The community says the 8th District covers the largest population in the city but has the fewest officers per capita.

"Over 88% percent of the residents voted for a new police district," 13th Ward Ald. Marty Quinn said.

"We deserve better... enough is enough," said Eddie Guillen with the West Lawn neighborhood watch.

As the fight continues, lawmakers have sent a letter to Governor JB Pritzker, asking him to put the armory transfer on hold.

Meanwhile, neighborhood residents are vowing not to give up.

"We have to keep supporting them... keep doing the work," a community member named Judy said.

