Chicago couple has wedding ceremony as 1st Cook County marriage of 2025

Chicago couple Aisha Buford-Morrison and Terrell Johnson had a wedding ceremony Thursday after being chosen as Cook County's first marriage of 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Love is in the air for the first lucky couple to tie the knot in Cook County in 2025.

Aisha Buford-Morrison and Terrell Johnson sealed it with a kiss Thursday.

The Chicago couple won the county's lottery drawing last week for the first marriage license of the new year.

Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon presided over their wedding Thursday.

The newlyweds were also gifted a variety of wedding items donated by local businesses.

More information about the tradition is available at www.cookcountyclerk.com/firstmarriage