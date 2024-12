1 injured after Chicago police squad car involved in crash on South Side, officials say

One person was injured Friday after a Chicago police squad car was involved in a crash at 92nd and Jeffery in Calumet Heights, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is hurt after a crash with a Chicago police squad car Friday on the South Side.

Police say the squad car had its emergency equipment activated when it entered the intersection of 92nd and Jeffery in Calumet Heights and ran into the side of a van.

The van's driver was taken to the hospital in good condition, officials said.

The driver of the police squad car suffered a hand injury but declined treatment.

No further information was immediately available.