3 hurt, including 2 CPD officers in Near West Side crash, Chicago Fire Dept. says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a crash on the city's West side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

The crash happened near the corner of Madison Street and Washtenaw Avenue in the Near West Side neighborhood.

CFD said the serious crash involved Chicago police officers.

Two officers and a civilian were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

No other information was available.