Woman charged in 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed road worker on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Kenny Hernandez was killed in a Lakeview, Chicago hit-and-run crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is facing charges in a hit-and-run crashed that happened on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in April 2023.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A man, 45-year-old Kenny Hernandez, was killed in the crash on the city's North Side.

Charges were announced Friday for the suspected driver, 48-year-old Bahiyyah Bost, Chicago police said.

Bost is facing two felony charges for Failure to Report Accident/Death and Reckless Homicide/Construction Zone.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on April 21, 2023, in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Diversey and Belmont avenues in Lakeview amid ongoing resurfacing work along DLSD.

Chicago police said the 45-year old man was standing in a closed lane next to a construction street sweeper when the driver of a black sedan struck him and kept going.

The man was not employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation or the City of Chicago, according to police. Hernandez worked for Bigane Paving Co.

The company's president Anne Bigane Wilson, released a statement in April 2023:

"On behalf of Bigane Paving Co. and all its employees, we send thoughts of sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of Kenny Hernandez. This tragedy, while working in the closed work zone lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Dr, reminds us how important it is to be aware of construction work zones and the people in them. We are in shock and grief over last nights events. We are grateful to the Chicago Police Department for all their efforts to find the person responsible," Wilson said.

The crash comes amid ongoing resurfacing work along DuSable Lake Shore drive this weekend.

Chicago police previously said the Major Accidents Unit was questioning a person of interest shortly after the fatal crash, but charges were never filed until now.