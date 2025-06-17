6 injured in ambulance, CTA bus crash in South Loop: officials

A Chicago crash between an ambulance and a CTA bus near Roosevelt and Michigan in the South Loop injured 6, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a CTA bus and an ambulance in the South Loop, officials said.

Just before 11 a.m. an ambulance with front-end damage and a No. 3 bus with rear-end damage were seen near Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Six people refused treatment, and six were expected to be taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Officials said none of the injuries are serious.

There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

