Car crashes into Lakeview business, driver injured: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 31-year-old man was injured early Saturday morning after crashing his car into a North Side business, Chicago police said.

CPD said the man was driving a gray SUV west near the 3900-block of North Ashland Avenue in Lakeview just before 2:30 a.m., when he tried to turn south. He couldn't make the turn and crashed into a building, which appeared to be a nail salon.

Video showed the front windows shattered, with major damage inside.

The man suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

He will be cited, police said.

A city building inspector was notified, and police are investigating.