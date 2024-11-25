Customer injured after vehicle crashes into Harold's Chicken restaurant on South Side, employee says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person was hurt when a driver crashed into a Harold's Chicken restaurant on Chicago's South Side.

The crash happened during the dinner hour while customers were inside. The restaurant is located near 103rd Street and South Halsted Street near Fernwood and Washington Heights.

The damage to the Harold's restaurant is extensive after a red pickup truck crashed into the restaurant's lobby.

Some customers ABC7 spoke to described the impact before hearing the screams.

"We were getting in our car and we heard a big, old 'POW!'" witness Nina Davis said. "People hollering, screaming, running."

The sound was unmistakable.

"We were both standing right here," witness Robert Davis said. "We just got our food and then we went to the back to get in the car. Soon as I got in the car, we heard a loud noise. 'Boom! Boom! Boom!'"

"And, my cousin came out hollering and screaming because she was working in the back," Nina said.

And, when Nina and her husband Robert came back around to look, they found the red pickup truck had crashed into the Harold's Restaurant.

"I just thank God because it could've been us, you know?" Robert said. "God is good."

According to an employee, there was a customer who was hit while waiting inside the lobby when the truck came plowing through the glass windows. That customer was seen being taken to a hospital. Chicago police confirmed one person was injured, but their condition unknown at this time.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police and fire officials for more information.

Employees told ABC7 this isn't the first time a vehicle has crashed into their restaurant, and they just fixed the windows here after the last crash. They said they're hoping to be back up and running in the coming days.