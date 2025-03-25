Crash sends SUV into Corner Bakery in Loop, video shows

Chicago police said the crash happened at about 4:51 a.m. at Wells and Washington on Tuesday.

Chicago police said the crash happened at about 4:51 a.m. at Wells and Washington on Tuesday.

Chicago police said the crash happened at about 4:51 a.m. at Wells and Washington on Tuesday.

Chicago police said the crash happened at about 4:51 a.m. at Wells and Washington on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash in downtown Chicago ended with a car crashing into a restaurant on Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 4:51 a.m. at the Corner Bakery at Wells and Washington, according to Chicago police.

A 38-year-old man was driving southbound on Wells in a Toyota Camry when he allegedly ran a red light.

As he disregarded the traffic sign, he allegedly crashed into a Toyota RAV 4, driven by a 44-year-old woman, police said.

The crash launched the SUV into the restaurant. Chicago police said no injuries were reported.

The 38-year-old driver was issued citations for failing to reduce speed and disobeying traffic signs.

