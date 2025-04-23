24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman in custody after crashing into CTA bus stop, injuring 1 on South Side: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 11:59AM
The crash happened on Tuesday at about 6:04 p.m. at 87th and Martin Luther King Drive, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in custody after police said they crashed into a CTA bus stop on the South Side.

The crash happened on Tuesday at about 6:04 p.m. at the bus stop on 87th Street and Martin Luther Kind Drive, according to Chicago police.

Video captured by ABC7 shows shattered glass surrounding the destroyed bus stop.

Police said a 53-year-old woman was at the scene and had multiple cuts from broken glass. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly driving the car. CPD said she was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

