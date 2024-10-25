2 in custody after carjacking of rideshare driver, police chase on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was carjacked after finishing one of his rides in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about10:38 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Wabash Avenue.

Police said a 44-year-old man was dropping off two male passengers when they took out guns and forced him out of the vehicle.

The suspects then took off in the victim's 2017 Dodge Journey and were taken into custody in the 9200-block of South Greenwood Avenue after a police chase involving Illinois State Police, police said.

The rideshare driver was not injured. Area One detectives are investigating.

