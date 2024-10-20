2 teens in custody after car crashes into South Side convenience store, police say

The crash happened in the 7400-block of Vincennes at about 12:11 a.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens were taken into custody after crashing into a building on the city's South Side.

Video captured by ABC7 Chicago shows a black car inside Aladdin's Food Chicago on 74th and Vincennes Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

At about 12:11 a.m. police said the driver of the car jumped a curb and crashed into the building.

Two boys, 14 and 15, were inside the car. They were both taken into custody.

The boys were not injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

It is unknown what charges the boys could face if any.

