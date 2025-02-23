2 women shot, 1 fatally, inside River North hotel, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago on Saturday night, according to police.
The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. at a hotel at Grand Avenue and Orleans Street in the River North neighborhood, police said.
The first victim, a 29-year-old woman, was found shot in the neck inside the hotel lobby by police.
She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
A 32-year-old woman was later found inside a hotel room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she died.
The suspect allegedly drove off in a tan colored SUV which last seen heading eastbound. Nobody is in custody.
