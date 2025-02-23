24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 women shot, 1 fatally, inside River North hotel, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 23, 2025 11:29AM
Woman killed, other hurt in River North shooting: CPD
The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. in the 300-block of Grand Avenue on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago on Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. at a hotel at Grand Avenue and Orleans Street in the River North neighborhood, police said.

The first victim, a 29-year-old woman, was found shot in the neck inside the hotel lobby by police.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

A 32-year-old woman was later found inside a hotel room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she died.

The suspect allegedly drove off in a tan colored SUV which last seen heading eastbound. Nobody is in custody.

