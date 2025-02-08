20-year-old woman charged in death of 5-month-old boy in Lawndale, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged in the death of an infant boy last year on the city's West Side.

The victim, a 5-month-old boy, was found unresponsive Nov. 21, 2024 at a home in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue in Lawndale, Chicago police said. The baby was later pronounced dead from multiple injuries.

A suspect, 20-year-old Tamyra Anderson of Chicago, was arrested Thursday, police said. Her residence is also in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue.

Anderson has been charged with felonies for first-degree murder and strong probability of death and injury.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood