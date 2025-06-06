25-year-old woman charged in murder of 2-month-old boy on Near West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged in the murder of an infant on the Near West Side.

A 2-month-old boy died on Monday in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said Thursday.

The suspect, 25-year-old Lauryn Shakespeare, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the death, police said. She lives at the same location where the baby died.

Shakespeare is facing felony charges including with first-degree murder, CPD said.

The 2-month-old victim was identified as Loyal Rhodes by the Cook County Medical Examiner. His exact cause of death was pending.

It was not yet known if or how Shakespeare and Rhodes were related.

No further information about the death was immediately available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

