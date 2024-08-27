WATCH LIVE

5 burglars wanted for targeting NW Side businesses, CPD releases video

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 2:43PM
Five burglars are wanted for targeting NW Side businesses on Kedzie, Pulaski, Milwaukee last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for five suspects accused of targeting businesses on the city's Northwest Side.

In each crime, the offenders get out of a white Ford Explorer and force their way into the businesses.

CPD said the suspects look for vehicles and safes to take.

The crimes happened at the following times and places:

- 5400-block of N. Kedzie on August 13 at 3:50 a.m.
- 3400-block of N. Pulaski on August 17 at 3:19 a.m.
- 3500-block of N. Milwaukee Ave on August 17 at 3:20 a.m.

Video released by police shows the suspects wearing black clothing and covering their faces walk into the parking lot of a business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.

