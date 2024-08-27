5 burglars wanted for targeting NW Side businesses, CPD releases video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for five suspects accused of targeting businesses on the city's Northwest Side.
In each crime, the offenders get out of a white Ford Explorer and force their way into the businesses.
CPD said the suspects look for vehicles and safes to take.
The crimes happened at the following times and places:
- 5400-block of N. Kedzie on August 13 at 3:50 a.m.
- 3400-block of N. Pulaski on August 17 at 3:19 a.m.
- 3500-block of N. Milwaukee Ave on August 17 at 3:20 a.m.
Video released by police shows the suspects wearing black clothing and covering their faces walk into the parking lot of a business.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.
