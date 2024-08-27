5 burglars wanted for targeting NW Side businesses, CPD releases video

Five burglars are wanted for targeting NW Side businesses on Kedzie, Pulaski, Milwaukee last week.

Five burglars are wanted for targeting NW Side businesses on Kedzie, Pulaski, Milwaukee last week.

Five burglars are wanted for targeting NW Side businesses on Kedzie, Pulaski, Milwaukee last week.

Five burglars are wanted for targeting NW Side businesses on Kedzie, Pulaski, Milwaukee last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for five suspects accused of targeting businesses on the city's Northwest Side.

In each crime, the offenders get out of a white Ford Explorer and force their way into the businesses.

CPD said the suspects look for vehicles and safes to take.

The crimes happened at the following times and places:

- 5400-block of N. Kedzie on August 13 at 3:50 a.m.

- 3400-block of N. Pulaski on August 17 at 3:19 a.m.

- 3500-block of N. Milwaukee Ave on August 17 at 3:20 a.m.

Video released by police shows the suspects wearing black clothing and covering their faces walk into the parking lot of a business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

