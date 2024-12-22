Man arrested in connection to homicide of woman found in Englewood: Chicago police

Chicago police were on the scene after a person was found dead at a building in the 7000-block of South Normal Boulevard.

Chicago police were on the scene after a person was found dead at a building in the 7000-block of South Normal Boulevard.

Chicago police were on the scene after a person was found dead at a building in the 7000-block of South Normal Boulevard.

Chicago police were on the scene after a person was found dead at a building in the 7000-block of South Normal Boulevard.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been arrested in connection the murder of a woman found dead in a South Side building, Chicago police said.

A woman, 34, was found dead inside a building in the Englewood neighborhood's 7000-block of South Normal Boulevard just after 4 p.m. on December 9.

The woman has yet to be identified by officials.

The video in the player abpve is from an earlier report.

On Thursday, 10 days after the woman was found dead, police arrested Antwon Chambers, 32 in the 500-block of 68th Street, police said.

Chambers was charged with a first degree murder charge, a felony murder charge for strong probability of death and for an issuance of a warrant, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

No other information was available.