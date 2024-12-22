24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man arrested in connection to homicide of woman found in Englewood: Chicago police

Sunday, December 22, 2024 7:29PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been arrested in connection the murder of a woman found dead in a South Side building, Chicago police said.

A woman, 34, was found dead inside a building in the Englewood neighborhood's 7000-block of South Normal Boulevard just after 4 p.m. on December 9.

The woman has yet to be identified by officials.

On Thursday, 10 days after the woman was found dead, police arrested Antwon Chambers, 32 in the 500-block of 68th Street, police said.

Chambers was charged with a first degree murder charge, a felony murder charge for strong probability of death and for an issuance of a warrant, police said.

No other information was available.

