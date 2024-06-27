Teen shot in Fernwood neighborhood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen is recovering after being shot on Wednesday on the city's South Side, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 10000-block of Perry Avenue in the Fernwood neighborhood.

A 17-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said he was listed in fair condition.

A witness told Chicago police officers that the shooters may have fled in a white SUV, police said.

There is no one in custody. CPD Area Two Detectives are investigating.

No other injuries were reported.

