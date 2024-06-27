WATCH LIVE

Teen shot in Fernwood neighborhood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 27, 2024 10:13AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen is recovering after being shot on Wednesday on the city's South Side, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 10000-block of Perry Avenue in the Fernwood neighborhood.

A 17-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said he was listed in fair condition.

A witness told Chicago police officers that the shooters may have fled in a white SUV, police said.

There is no one in custody. CPD Area Two Detectives are investigating.

No other injuries were reported.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

