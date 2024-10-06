Burglars attempt to steal money from ATMs at West Side businesses, Chicago police say: VIDEO

Burglars attempted to steal money from ATMs in recent break-ins at two West Side businesses near Humboldt Park, Chicago police said.

Burglars attempted to steal money from ATMs in recent break-ins at two West Side businesses near Humboldt Park, Chicago police said.

Burglars attempted to steal money from ATMs in recent break-ins at two West Side businesses near Humboldt Park, Chicago police said.

Burglars attempted to steal money from ATMs in recent break-ins at two West Side businesses near Humboldt Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert Saturday for businesses on the West Side.

Burglars recently broke into two businesses and tried to steal money from ATMs, police said.

Video captured one incident on the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park last month.

Burglars smashed a window to reach the ATM inside the business, police said. The suspects then broke the ATM open but didn't get any money.

Another attempt happened at a business further west in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue in Austin, but they were also unsuccessful at that location.

Chicago police continue to investigate the burglaries.