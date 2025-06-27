Burglars break into vehicles parked along lakefront on North Side, Chicago police warn

Burglars broke into at least seven vehicles parked along the lakefront Wednesday in Uptown, Lincoln Park and Lakeview, Chicago police warned.

Burglars broke into at least seven vehicles parked along the lakefront Wednesday in Uptown, Lincoln Park and Lakeview, Chicago police warned.

Burglars broke into at least seven vehicles parked along the lakefront Wednesday in Uptown, Lincoln Park and Lakeview, Chicago police warned.

Burglars broke into at least seven vehicles parked along the lakefront Wednesday in Uptown, Lincoln Park and Lakeview, Chicago police warned.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning for anyone driving to a city beach.

Burglars broke into seven cars on Wednesday in broad daylight, police said.

All of the vehicles were parked in lots along the lakefront on Chicago's North Side.

In each incident, an offender broke into an unoccupied vehicle and took items from inside, CPD said.

Police said the crimes happened at the following locations and times:

- 5100 block of N. Simonds Dr. on June 25 from 11:47 a.m. to 12:47 p.m. (Uptown)

- 2700 block of N. Cannon Dr. on June 25 2:05 to 2:49 p.m. (Lincoln Park)

- 200 block of W. Montrose Harbor Dr. on June 25 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. (Uptown)

- 200 block of W. Montrose Harbor Dr. on June 25 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. (Uptown)

- 200 block of W. Montrose Harbor Dr. on June 25 from 12:00-4:10 p.m. (Uptown)

- 200 block of W. Montrose Harbor Dr. onJune 25 from 12:00-9:00 p.m. (Uptown)

- 3600 block of N. Recreation Dr. on June 25 at 6:20 p.m. (Lakeview)

No further information about an offender was available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood