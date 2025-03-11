Restaurants victim to smash-and-grabs on Chicago's Northwest Side, video shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple businesses were targeted at a shopping plaza on the city's Northwest Side.
Chopper 7 was over the scene in the 4700-block of W Foster Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
Video shows broken glass and damage left at a Chipotle, Tropical Smoothie Café, Teriyaki Madness, Jimmy John's and a Smash Burger.
An employee told ABC7 the crimes happened at about 4 a.m. and burglars took the cash register.
Chicago police have yet to release any information.
No injuries have been reported.
