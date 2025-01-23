24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Burglars target newly opened Hyde Park bakery, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 23, 2025 11:06AM
The crime happened early Thursday at about 12:22 a.m., Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A newly opened bakery was a recent target by burglars on the city's South Side.

The break-in happened at about 12:22 a.m. in the 1500-Block of E. 55th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said they responded to a burglar alarm and found that the front door of La Boulangerie bakery was open.

The owner of the bakery told ABC7 the burglars took the company's safe and that hundreds of dollars were stolen.

They added that the bakery opened just a couple of months ago.

There is no one in custody and CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

