Burglars target Union Ridge businesses including jewelry store, pizzeria, chiropractor, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars broke-into multiple Northwest Side businesses on Thursday within just a couple of minutes, police said.

The crime spree happened along Higgins Avenue near Nordica Avenue, Chicago police said.

A pizzeria was the first to be hit at about 1:40 a.m., then Roberto's Jewelers at about 1:45 a.m. and a chiropractor's office at 1:55 a.m., police said.

In all the cases, Chicago police found the front glass door had been broken.

Police said five suspects were believed to be involved in the crimes and drove off in a silver sedan.

No one is in custody.

Overnight, burglars also hit a South Side bakery. It is unknown if it was related to the Northwest Side spree.

READ ALSO | Burglars target newly opened Hyde Park bakery, Chicago police say

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

