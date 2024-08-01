Burglars use ladders to break in through roofs of South Side businesses, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video Wednesday shows the aftermath of a series of recent burglaries on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said thieves have been using ladders to get onto the roof before breaking into businesses.

In each burglary, a group of up to three suspects wearing dark clothing were able to get away with money or merchandise, police said.

One South Side business owner ABC7 spoke with said the cost to fix the damage was more than what was taken. Emad Hanna showed how burglars were able to gain access into his hair salon, Mena's Hair Design, through the roof before taking off with cash.

"Somebody came over the roof and they cut the roof, they broke, make a hole and they came in," Hanna said.

His hair salon, located on 95th Street near Throop, was broken into last month in the early morning hours.

Hanna shared these photos of the aftermath. The burglars tore apart this ATM and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

"It's ridiculous, you know, because I don't think he got a lot of money from the ATM," he said. "The money I spent to fix the situation is more than he get."

Hanna said the day after the burglars broke in a storm caused even more damage to the roof, causing a leak that destroyed the salon's floors.

"It cost a lot, and we had to close the business down to fix it, and we had a big problem, a huge problem," Hanna said.

He said this is the first time something like this has happened in his 20 years of business, and he's hoping police increase patrols in his area.

Chicago police said Hanna's hair salon was one of eight South Side businesses that burglars broke into through the roof over the past few months.

Investigators are still looking for the group responsible.

The burglaries happened at the following locations and times:



2800 Block of East 95th Street on May 23 at 3:20 a.m.

11100 Block of South Michigan Avenue on May 25 at 3:24 a.m.

7900 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on May 28 at 3:20 a.m.

1100 Block of West 95th Street on June 5 at 2:22 a.m.

7500 Block of South Exchange Avenue on June 11 at 3:50 a.m.

1300 Block of West 95th Street on June 13 at 4:36 a.m.

10500 Block of South Michigan Avenue on July 12 at 2:40 a.m.

10600 Block of South State Street on July 12 at 3:50 a.m.

