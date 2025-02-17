Carjackers drive away in vehicle with boy, 6, inside on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was carjacked with a six-year-old boy still inside when the suspects sped away Monday morning on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The carjacking took place at about 4:20 a.m. in the 2700-block of West Lexington Street.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was sitting inside a vehicle with two boys, ages one and six, when two suspects approached.

The suspects implied they had a gun and forced the woman and the one-year-old boy out of the vehicle, police said.

The suspects then sped away with the six-year-old boy still inside, police said. The six-year-old was then placed out of the vehicle and recovered a short distance away, police said.

The suspects later crashed on the expressway and one suspect was taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

