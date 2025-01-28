24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 women found shot to death in South Shore alley; third victim critically injured, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 1:29PM
3 women shot, 2 killed in South Shore alley, police say
The women were found at about 4:50 a.m. near 78th Street and Crandon Avenue in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three women were found shot in an alley on the city's South Side on Tuesday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The women were found at about 4:50 a.m. near 78th Street and Crandon Avenue in the city's South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Video captured by ABC7 shows crime scene tape surrounding an alley and multiple street closures in the area.

Three women were found unresponsive in an alley.

Two of the women, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, had gunshot wounds to the head. They both died at the scene.

A third victim, also believed to be about 20 to 30 years old, was shot in the face and chest. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW