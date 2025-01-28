2 women found shot to death in South Shore alley; third victim critically injured, police say

The women were found at about 4:50 a.m. near 78th Street and Crandon Avenue in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

The women were found at about 4:50 a.m. near 78th Street and Crandon Avenue in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

The women were found at about 4:50 a.m. near 78th Street and Crandon Avenue in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

The women were found at about 4:50 a.m. near 78th Street and Crandon Avenue in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three women were found shot in an alley on the city's South Side on Tuesday morning.

The women were found at about 4:50 a.m. near 78th Street and Crandon Avenue in the city's South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Video captured by ABC7 shows crime scene tape surrounding an alley and multiple street closures in the area.

Three women were found unresponsive in an alley.

Two of the women, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, had gunshot wounds to the head. They both died at the scene.

A third victim, also believed to be about 20 to 30 years old, was shot in the face and chest. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story.