Man sentenced for murder that led to 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee's killing

Christopher Smith, 33, plead guilty in February 2025 to charges related to the murder of Tracey Morgan.

Christopher Smith, 33, plead guilty in February 2025 to charges related to the murder of Tracey Morgan.

Christopher Smith, 33, plead guilty in February 2025 to charges related to the murder of Tracey Morgan.

Christopher Smith, 33, plead guilty in February 2025 to charges related to the murder of Tracey Morgan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was sentenced for a murder that led to the deadly shooting of Tyshawn Lee.

In 2015, 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee was shot and killed after being lured into a South Side alley.

Prosecutors said two men lured Lee into the alley near Dawes Park shot the boy at close range.

Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan were sentenced in 2019 for the death of the child.

RELATED | 2 men sentenced to decades in prison for murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

Prosecutors claimed that Boone-Doty and Morgan targeted Tyshawn as part of an escalating gang feud. They allegedly believed a gang linked to the boy's father was responsible for killing Morgan's brother a few weeks earlier and wounding his mother, according to prosecutors.

Nearly 10 years after the fatal shooting, a man was sentenced for the murder that led to the boy's killing.

Christopher Smith, 33, plead guilty in February 2025 to charges related to the murder of Tracey Morgan.

Chagres included one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of attempted murder.

Smith was sentenced to nearly 30 years for both charges. He will be given credit for the 4,166 days he already served.

His co-defendant, Khalil Yameen, is scheduled to go to trial in August.

READ MORE | Gang founders 'appalled' by Tyshawn Lee murder, congressman says