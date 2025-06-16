CPD issues alert after employees robbed at gunpoint at Albany Park stores

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two suspects robbed two Northwest Side stores while holding an employee at gunpoint.

The crimes happened in the Albany Park neighborhood over the weekend, according to police.

Police said in both instances two men entered the stores with guns. One of the suspects went behind the counter and held a gun to the clerk, demanding money from the register. Meanwhile the other suspect was on the lookout, according to police.

It happened at the following locations and times:

-4300-block of North Kimball Avenue on June 13 at 9:55 p.m.

-3300-block of West Irving Park Road on June 14 at 10:05 p.m.

CPD said both suspects were wearing dark clothing, facemasks, gloves and both had handguns. It is unknown what type of vehicle they were driving.

Anybody with information is urged to contact police.

