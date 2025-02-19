Customer robbed at gunpoint while eating at North Side restaurant, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A customer and restaurant staff were robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The crime happened at about 12:19 a.m. at pizza restaurant in the 1400-block of W. Montrose Avenue.

A man, 30, was eating at the restaurant when a suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded his property.

After the victim handed over his things, the suspect walked toward the cash register.

Police said employees ran away from the front of the store as the suspect tried to take money from the register. CPD said the suspect was unsuccessful and ran away.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

No injuries were reported.

