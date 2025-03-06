24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in series of baseball bat attacks on NW Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 6, 2025 2:52PM
Woman charged in NW Side baseball bat attacks
Chicago police said Denise Solorzano has been charged after a series of attacks with a baseball bat on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was acquitted of all charges in a series of bat attacks on the Northwest Side.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The baseball attacks happened in May 2023 on North Mozart Street, West Cullorn Avenue, West Lawrence Avenue and North Richmond Street.

Denise Solorzano, 26 at the time, was arrested and charged with eight counts related to the attacks.

In March 2025, Solorzano was found not guilty on all charges by reason of insanity, according to court documents.

Solorzano's parents previously told ABC7 that their daughter had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Chicago woman charged after series of baseball bat attacks on Northwest Side, bond set at $800K

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW