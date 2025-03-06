Chicago woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in series of baseball bat attacks on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was acquitted of all charges in a series of bat attacks on the Northwest Side.

The baseball attacks happened in May 2023 on North Mozart Street, West Cullorn Avenue, West Lawrence Avenue and North Richmond Street.

Denise Solorzano, 26 at the time, was arrested and charged with eight counts related to the attacks.

In March 2025, Solorzano was found not guilty on all charges by reason of insanity, according to court documents.

Solorzano's parents previously told ABC7 that their daughter had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

