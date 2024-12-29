SUV wanted in Edgewater hit-and-run that injured 90-year-old, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hit-and-run on Chicago's North Side left a man in critical condition, according to police.

The crime happened at about 5:43 p.m. on Saturday at Broadway and Elmdale Avenue in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Police said a 90-year-old man was crossing the street when the driver of a gray or silver Chevy Equinox SUV hit him.

Chicago police said the vehicle has a pink breast cancer ribbon on the back and has a temporary Illinois plate of 313AC082.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.