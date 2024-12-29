24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

SUV wanted in Edgewater hit-and-run that injured 90-year-old, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 29, 2024 2:25PM
SUV wanted in Edgewater hit-and-run that injured 90-year-old, police say
The car has a pink breast cancer ribbon on the back and has a temporary Illinois plate of 313AC082.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hit-and-run on Chicago's North Side left a man in critical condition, according to police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crime happened at about 5:43 p.m. on Saturday at Broadway and Elmdale Avenue in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Police said a 90-year-old man was crossing the street when the driver of a gray or silver Chevy Equinox SUV hit him.

Chicago police said the vehicle has a pink breast cancer ribbon on the back and has a temporary Illinois plate of 313AC082.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW