Man charged with exposing himself to children in West Ridge, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with exposing himself to children on the city's North Side.

The offender, 49-year-old Elliott Nott, exposed himself to at least three young girls at two locations last month in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Nott allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl on September 23 in the 6500 block of North Richmond Street, Chicago police said.

Nott is also alleged to have exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl on September 29 in the 6200 block of North Maplewood Avenue.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday in 2900 block of North Campbell Avenue in Avondale and he appeared in court Thursday.

Nott has been charged with three felonies for the exploit of a child under 13 and exposing self, police said.

No further information was immediately available.