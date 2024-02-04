CPD warns of sexual exploitation of child; man exposes himself, follows girl home in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning after a man allegedly exposed himself to a girl and followed her on the city's Southwest Side.

The crime happened after the female minor exited a store in the 3100 block of South Harding Avenue while she was walking home in Little Village, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man with black hair between the age of 45 and 50, wearing a red baseball hat, a brown jacket and blue jeans.

CPD warned residents to be aware of their surrounding and to call police with any information or to supports suspicious activity.

Area detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

