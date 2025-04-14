4th GameStop becomes victim to smash-and-grab this month, Chicago police say

On Monday, another Game Stop location was burglarized in the 5800-block of S. Kedzie Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A video game store on the city's Southwest Side was burglarized early Monday morning.

The crime happened at about 4:52 a.m. at a GameStop in the 5800-block of S. Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood, police said.

Multiple suspects broke the front glass door of the business and took multiple things.

They all drove off in multiple vehicles southbound on Kedzie.

No injuries were reported.

This marks the fourth GameStop store to be burglarized in April.

Earlier in the month, police said burglars crashed into a GameStop at 79th and Cicero Avenue.

Last Monday, an SUV crashed into a South Loop GameStop.

On Sunday, crash-and-grab thieves targeted a GameStop in the Heart of Chicago.