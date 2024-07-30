Gold Coast luxury store target to 'crash-and-grab', Chicago police say

The crime happened at the Balenciaga on Oak Street on Rush in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.

The crime happened at the Balenciaga on Oak Street on Rush in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.

The crime happened at the Balenciaga on Oak Street on Rush in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.

The crime happened at the Balenciaga on Oak Street on Rush in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side luxury store was target to a "crash-and-grab" burglary on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

The crime happened at the Balenciaga on Oak Street on Rush in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.

The group crashed a red Jeep into the business around 5:30 a.m. It is unknown exactly how many people were involved in the crime.

After the group stole from the store they fled southbound in two waiting vehicles: a white car and a black SUV.

The Jeep was left on the scene. Chopper 7 was over the scene as the Jeep was being towed just before 7 a.m.

READ ALSO | Chicago police issue alert about West Side burglary crew targeting businesses

No injuries were reported. Chicago police are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

