Gold Coast luxury store target to 'crash-and-grab', Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 12:12PM
The crime happened at the Balenciaga on Oak Street on Rush in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side luxury store was target to a "crash-and-grab" burglary on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

The crime happened at the Balenciaga on Oak Street on Rush in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.

The group crashed a red Jeep into the business around 5:30 a.m. It is unknown exactly how many people were involved in the crime.

After the group stole from the store they fled southbound in two waiting vehicles: a white car and a black SUV.

The Jeep was left on the scene. Chopper 7 was over the scene as the Jeep was being towed just before 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported. Chicago police are investigating.

