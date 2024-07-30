Gold Coast luxury store target to 'crash-and-grab', Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side luxury store was target to a "crash-and-grab" burglary on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.
The crime happened at the Balenciaga on Oak Street on Rush in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.
The group crashed a red Jeep into the business around 5:30 a.m. It is unknown exactly how many people were involved in the crime.
After the group stole from the store they fled southbound in two waiting vehicles: a white car and a black SUV.
The Jeep was left on the scene. Chopper 7 was over the scene as the Jeep was being towed just before 7 a.m.
No injuries were reported. Chicago police are investigating.
